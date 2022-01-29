New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 382,511 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

