New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 271.5% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

New York City REIT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 71,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,147. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.41. New York City REIT has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Several research firms have commented on NYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York City REIT by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New York City REIT by 3,006.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the second quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in New York City REIT during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

