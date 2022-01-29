Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 124.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 28.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

