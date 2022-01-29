NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,536,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,874. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

