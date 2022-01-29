NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $10.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.44 billion and the highest is $10.76 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $145.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,129,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

