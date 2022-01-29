Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 394.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nikon stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Nikon has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

