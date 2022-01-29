Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 308,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,236. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.20.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

