NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Up 172.6% in January

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the December 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSP stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

