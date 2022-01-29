Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 198,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.