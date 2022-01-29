Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to C$42.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

