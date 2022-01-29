Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $437.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.25.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $380.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.05. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

