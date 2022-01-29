Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Down 5.5%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.84 and last traded at $111.80. 4,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 200,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

