Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market cap of $177,919.68 and approximately $89,221.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

