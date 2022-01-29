Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 914,972 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $45,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NUAN opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

