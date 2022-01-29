Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for 0.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.04 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

