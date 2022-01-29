Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 74,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,670. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

