Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Down 63.0% in January

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 7,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.