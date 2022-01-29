O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 499 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 419.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $143.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.