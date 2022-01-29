O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 20,117.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.31 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $324.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

