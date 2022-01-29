O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,210 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.