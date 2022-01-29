Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price target on the stock.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,065 ($27.86) to GBX 1,990 ($26.85) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,465.38 ($33.26).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,442 ($19.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion and a PE ratio of -72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,617.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,750.48. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,354.50 ($18.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,888 ($38.96).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

