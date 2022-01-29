Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.37.

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

