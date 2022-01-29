OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 18th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

