Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,706,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $220,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

