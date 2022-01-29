Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIBRQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. OI has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.53.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.46 million during the quarter.

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

