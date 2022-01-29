Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.86. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1,013,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $387.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

