Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.25). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.24. 1,942,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.67. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 1-year low of $171.86 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

