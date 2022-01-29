OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Insider Gabriele Cerrone Purchases 100,000 Shares

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,745.82).

Shares of OKYO Pharma stock opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Friday. OKYO Pharma Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.