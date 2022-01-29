Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

ORI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 2,229,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.