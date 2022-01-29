Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Olin stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,976. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

