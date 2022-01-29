Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 994.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 303.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 723,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 193,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $32.97 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

