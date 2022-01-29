Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 310,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,322,000 after acquiring an additional 286,090 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 109.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.68 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

