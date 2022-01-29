Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 336.5% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 164,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

