Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,721,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,349,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC opened at $77.93 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

