Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average is $222.27. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

