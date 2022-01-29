Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.48 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

