Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,336,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $313,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.63 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.