Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Update

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 8,090.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,412,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLG opened at $0.01 on Friday. Oncologix Tech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

