OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $12.92 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

