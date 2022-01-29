Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OPWEF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

