Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OPWEF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.54.
About Opawica Explorations
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.