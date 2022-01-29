Open Platform Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $86,116.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

