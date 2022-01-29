Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at Raymond James

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$79.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTEX stock opened at C$59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.21. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$54.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.79.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$4,673,822.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,088,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,699,001.35. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$823,459.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,816 shares in the company, valued at C$5,066,642.55. Insiders have sold a total of 114,094 shares of company stock worth $7,628,345 in the last quarter.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

