Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

