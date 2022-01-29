Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.