Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

