Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,084 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

