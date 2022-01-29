Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,197 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $110.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.27 and a one year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.