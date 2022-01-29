Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

