Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

