Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

